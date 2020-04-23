Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$66.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$64.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Rogers Communications from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.08.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 520,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,109. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$46.81 and a 12 month high of C$71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.93. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.