Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.29. 207,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,658. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.94 and its 200-day moving average is $347.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.70.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.