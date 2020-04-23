Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $55,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.59. 19,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,658. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.70.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

