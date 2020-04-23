Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys 280 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.25. 3,737,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $169.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.60. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

