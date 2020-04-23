Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $571,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,744,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,379,740. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $528.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

