Rosenbaum Jay D. Purchases 482 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 90,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 868,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,030,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Wedbush lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.