Rosenbaum Jay D. Purchases 550 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.4% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,729,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,146,900. The company has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.