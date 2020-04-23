Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 42 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.8% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $2,754,179,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $11.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,061,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.57, for a total value of $12,469,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,111,115,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,070 shares of company stock worth $86,606,403 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

