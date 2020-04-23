Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,139,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,221,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,983,242. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

