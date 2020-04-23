RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RTIX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RTI Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RTI Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

RTIX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.94. 16,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,011. RTI Surgical has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $149.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTIX. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new position in RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $10,165,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RTI Surgical during the third quarter worth $323,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 123,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RTI Surgical (RTIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.