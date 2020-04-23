Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Holdings Decreased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises about 1.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,680,000 after acquiring an additional 672,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $49,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,069,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 708,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 624,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 221,903 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 23,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,042. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

