Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE SBB traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.69. The company had a trading volume of 719,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.34. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$0.71 and a one year high of C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of $501.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.63.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 25,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total value of C$30,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at C$87,657.18.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

