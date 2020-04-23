SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.22

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $2.22. SAExploration shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 27,703 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SAExploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get SAExploration alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAEX. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SAExploration by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 59,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAExploration by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SAExploration during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAExploration in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SAExploration by 6,328.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX)

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for SAExploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAExploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.