SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.22

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $2.22. SAExploration shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 27,703 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SAExploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.33.
About SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX)
SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.
Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for SAExploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAExploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.