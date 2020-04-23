salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 2.0% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,911,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $1,832,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,415 shares of company stock worth $64,512,334 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,633,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.12.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.