SaluS Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One SaluS coin can now be bought for approximately $4.46 or 0.00059819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. SaluS has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $104.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00032806 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00043065 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,374.27 or 0.98826221 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000720 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

