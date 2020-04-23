San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Given New GBX 265 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:SLE traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 20.25 ($0.27). 306,993 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88. San Leon Energy has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 41.50 ($0.55). The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.91.
About San Leon Energy
