San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Given New GBX 265 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:SLE traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 20.25 ($0.27). 306,993 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88. San Leon Energy has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 41.50 ($0.55). The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.91.

About San Leon Energy

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds interests in a portfolio of conventional and shale assets located in Albania, Ireland, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, and Spain covering an area of 23,742 km2. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

