SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

SAP stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $115.15. 918,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,313. The stock has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SAP has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

