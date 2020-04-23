Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Down 2.3%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price was down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.93, approximately 3,093,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,430,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,485,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

