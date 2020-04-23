SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research upgraded SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.71.

SBAC stock opened at $306.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.65 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $197.86 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

