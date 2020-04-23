Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 57.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 457,879 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 7.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Schlumberger by 108.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,562,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,748,008. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

