Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.38 ($102.77).

SU stock traded up €0.62 ($0.72) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €83.18 ($96.72). The company had a trading volume of 1,120,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.89. Schneider Electric has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

