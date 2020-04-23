SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHNWF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of SHNWF remained flat at $$31.20 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.08.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

