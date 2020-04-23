Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NYSE SALT traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $26.39. 13,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $5.30. The business had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

