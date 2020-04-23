SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Aegis

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Aegis from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ target price suggests a potential upside of 455.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.04.

Shares of SCYX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 1,398,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,181. The company has a market cap of $85.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.82. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 213,724 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

