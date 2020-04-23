Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 10,142,100 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SDRL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 216,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,132. Seadrill has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $287.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.25 million. Seadrill had a negative net margin of 87.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDRL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 1,652.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,239,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,473,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 953,353 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,663,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 945,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seadrill by 43.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 377,058 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Seadrill by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 331,600 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

