Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.12% of Seagate Technology worth $15,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after buying an additional 2,494,526 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after buying an additional 763,310 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,656,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $24,702,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.23. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.