Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $145.94

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.94 and last traded at $142.42, with a volume of 456563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.76.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 57.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 41.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

