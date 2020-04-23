Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

SELB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 664,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,927. The firm has a market cap of $237.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

