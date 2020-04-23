Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Raised to $7.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 690,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,172. The company has a market cap of $139.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.46. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

