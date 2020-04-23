Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

SQNS stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,735. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

