ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $242,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

