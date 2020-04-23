ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,753.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 5,172 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $149,729.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

