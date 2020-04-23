Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.90

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.90 and last traded at $52.86, with a volume of 9520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

