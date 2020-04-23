Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Up to $626.56

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $637.13, but opened at $626.56. Shopify shares last traded at $623.33, with a volume of 2,835,277 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shopify from $500.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Pi Financial upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of -558.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

