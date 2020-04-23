Short Interest in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Declines By 5.7%

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,400 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 795,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 386,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $177.95. 136,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,124. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.52. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $168.16 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

RE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

