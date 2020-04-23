Short Interest in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Declines By 5.6%

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 1,928,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 409,316 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Evertec by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 193,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Evertec by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,372,000 after buying an additional 887,449 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Evertec by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 130,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 47,404 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 94,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Evertec has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

