Short Interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Drops By 6.0%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,240,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 16,212,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 9,887,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,351,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 505,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 87,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,304,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

