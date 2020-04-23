Short Interest in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Drops By 5.7%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,520,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 16,457,100 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 158,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,782. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 201,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,419,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,436,000 after purchasing an additional 725,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 951,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 135,404 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

