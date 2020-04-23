Short Interest in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Drops By 5.9%

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 1,806,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTEM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.56. 4,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,652. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $771.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.65.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 311.73%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTEM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

