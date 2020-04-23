Short Interest in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Decreases By 6.0%

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 15th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Provident Financial stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

