Short Interest in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Drops By 5.9%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 1,338,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 554,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 415,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,920,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,394,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,254,000 after buying an additional 167,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after buying an additional 523,749 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,435,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,664,000 after buying an additional 189,400 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

