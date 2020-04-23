SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company’s business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS SHWDY traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene.

