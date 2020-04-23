ShowHand Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $12,786.49 and approximately $6,509.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.02631367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00215437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00057842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00051078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

