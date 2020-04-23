Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Receives $7.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIEN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. The business had revenue of $23.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

