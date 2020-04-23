Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.67 million.

Shares of BSRR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,198. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $270.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

BSRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

