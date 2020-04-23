Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 836.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Silgan were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at $190,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.71. 40,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,562. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

