Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.55-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. Silgan also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.50 EPS.

SLGN stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $33.67. 368,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,562. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Silgan from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.17.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

