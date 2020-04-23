Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. Silgan also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Silgan from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.17.

NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.67. 368,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Silgan has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

