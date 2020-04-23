Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.91 and last traded at $43.09, 5,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 149,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.83 million, a PE ratio of 85.16 and a beta of -0.38.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 24.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $880,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,898,772 shares in the company, valued at $179,735,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,439,840. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 211.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 145,013 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

