Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc (CVE:SIM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 211748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28.

About Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

